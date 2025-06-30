403
OMODA JAECOO AVTODOM Together With Gazprombank Autoleasing Held A Business Breakfast
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A business breakfast with the participation of Gazprombank Autoleasing was held in OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo on June 5. The organizers invited guests to visit the dealership. They introduced clients to the OMODA and JAECOO brands and presented the flagship innovative OMODA C7 crossover.
A program for guests of the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM event at Vnukovo included a buffet, an introduction of Gazprombank Autoleasing corporate clients to the OMODA | JAECOO model range, a test drive of cars and a master class on creating a signature fragrance for cars. The presentation of the new unique OMODA C7 crossover became an important part of the business breakfast.
The business meeting began with a speech by Alexander Kornev, Head of the Importer Department at Gazprombank Autoleasing. He spoke about the unique opportunities for the company's clients to purchase cars on lease. Elza Sapova, Head of the Retail Sales Department for New OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM cars, presented the capabilities of OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky in corporate sales. Ivan Maksimov, a representative of OMODA | JAECOO Russia, was also present at the business breakfast. He told the guests about all the advantages of OMODA and JAECOO cars.
A buffet and test drives of OMODA and JAECOO cars awaited the guests after the official part of the event. Everyone could take part in a master class on creating a unique fragrance for a car.
"We were happy to hold a business breakfast and present OMODA and JAECOO cars to our guests. This is a great opportunity to demonstrate all the advantages of the brands and discuss promising areas of cooperation. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky continue to win the trust of private and corporate clients. OMODA and JAECOO are not only about elegance and comfort, but also about reliability. The safety of our clients is above all!" - Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New Cars OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, shared a comment.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
