Kleinknecht Electric Companies Goes Live On SIS Advanced CRM For Construction Solution

Kleinknecht Electric Companies, known for its excellence in commercial and industrial electrical services, selected SIS Construct 365 to unify and optimize key construction business functions-particularly in sales, estimating, and project management.

Built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, SIS Construct 365 delivers a construction-focused CRM that supports the full project lifecycle-from opportunity through closeout. The solution enables a streamlined approach to sales, handoff, and project execution, eliminating data silos and enhancing workflow efficiency and transparency.

"We chose SIS Construct 365 Project Management for its seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and its ability to meet the unique demands of an electrical contracting business," said Nathan Weise - CFO / CTO of the Kleinknecht Electric Companies. "The solution is already transforming the way we plan and manage projects-equipping us with the tools to stay competitive, drive exceptional financial results and further scale the enterprise."

"Working with the team at Kleinknecht was a case study in how new software implementations should be completed," said Steven Mulka, Partner at SIS. "The team demonstrated strong leadership and active participation, which guided how our solution was configured and rolled out to improve their business operations."

This successful deployment reinforces SIS's reputation for delivering tailored, Microsoft-based solutions that drive operational excellence in the construction industry. SIS remains committed to helping contractors like KEC achieve sustainable growth through digital transformation.

About Kleinknecht Electric Companies

Kleinknecht Electric Companies is a premier provider of electrical contracting services for commercial and industrial projects. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and safety, KEC serves clients across the region with high-performance electrical solutions.

About SIS

SIS is a Microsoft-certified construction technology partner specializing in Dynamics 365-based solutions that streamline project management, financials, CRM, and operations. SIS supports construction and project-driven firms across North America with proven implementation expertise and industry-specific innovation.

For more information about SIS Construct 365, visit sisn

