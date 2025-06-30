Over 160,000 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran In June
KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 160,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country from Iran via Isalam Qala port in western Herat province during the month of June.
Head of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Tajuddin Oywali wrote on his Facebook page that over 160,000 Afghans returned to the country from Iran through Islam Qala port in June.
Recently, about 20,000 people have been returning via this route daily, he added.
According to Oywali, a quarter of the returnees are children, of whom more than 5,000 are without guardians.
The number of Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan has increased recently; according to officials, over 100,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country from Iran through the Islam Qala port in the past week.
