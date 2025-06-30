'Rape And Its Video Recording Pre-Planned', Say Investigating Sources On Bengal Law College Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) Investigating officials probing the rape of a law college student at Kasba in Kolkata revealed that the accused Monojit Mishra targeted the victim in a pre-planned manner and the two other accused persons namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay became active facilitators in this well-thought-out crime.

Sources said that both Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have admitted that the video recording of the crime was also a part of the well-thought-out crime to blackmail the victim so that the latter did not approach the police or reveal to anyone about what happened on that night.

They said that all these pre-planned actions were foiled because of the courage shown by the victim, who, instead of succumbing to the trauma, immediately rushed to the nearest police station to lodge the complaint.

They said that an investigation is also being carried out to find out whether the video clip of the crime had already been circulated to anybody.

“Several sleazy videos were stored in the mobile phones of the three accused, especially that of Mishra, which hints towards their addition of such sleazy items,” sources reveal.

In the case of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case in August last year, several pornographic clips were recovered from the mobile phone of the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who had been recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the four members of BJP's fact-finding team in the matter of Kasba law college rape arrived in Kolkata on Monday. They have claimed that they apprehended that the administration would create hurdles for them to freely probe the matter.

“We want to meet the victim and her parents. We do not know how far it will be possible since, from the very beginning, the ruling party had been opposing us from coming to Kolkata to investigate the matter. This is a perfect example of an undemocratic thought process,” said a member of the fact-finding team and BJP's Lok Sabha member Satpal Singh, who is also a former cop.