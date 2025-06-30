Healthpointcapital Acquires Immersivetouch, Inc., A Leading Extended Reality Surgical Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ImmersiveTouch's ImmersiveViewTM platform is a patented, proprietary Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) software solution for surgical planning, navigation and patient-customized surgical guides. Currently focused on facial and thoracic trauma surgery for Craniomaxillofacial, ENT, Plastic, Neuro and Trauma surgeons (CMF/T), the platform features a range of versatile capabilities to create interactive, 3D, real-time surgical plans optimized for efficiency. Utilizing a VR headset, surgeons can streamline CMF/T surgeries by rapidly planning surgical cases in 3D virtual reality, instantly printing anatomical models and exporting designs for custom surgical guides and implants within a timeframe as rapid as 12-48 hours. In the operating room, that surgical plan or 3D image can be superimposed on the body with the surgeon wearing Augmented Reality glasses. These technologies help surgeons reduce operative times significantly and collaborate efficiently.

"Imagine the surgeon being able to travel inside the body virtually, seeing all of the anatomy and planning their surgery from the inside. The surgeon can then virtually fix the fractures, order custom implants and instantly 3D-print physical models. Then prior to surgery in the OR, the surgeon is able to see through the skin, like x-ray vision, and visualize their surgical plan along with the bones, fractures, blood vessels, nerves and muscles," said Mike Mogul, HealthpointCapital's Managing Partner. "This is available today at Immersive Touch, our latest investment at HealthpointCapital."

"Our team has been providing a groundbreaking user experience to a group of surgeon leaders," said Pat Banerjee, founder of ImmersiveTouch. "HealthpointCapital will be an experienced partner to support us as we rapidly commercialize and continue to develop exciting new applications."

Transaction details were not disclosed. Schulte, Roth & Zabel LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP provided legal counsel to HealthpointCapital.

About HealthpointCapital

HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the musculoskeletal sector. Led by Managing Partner Mike Mogul together with Milen Todorov, Gary Stevenson, Lisa Holt and Bill Johnson, HealthpointCapital brings together extensive medical device operating experience, a strong private equity track record, and an extensive network of clinical, commercial and strategic company relationships to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. Notable exits for HealthpointCapital include CrossRoads Extremity Systems (acquired by Johnson & Johnson DepuySynthes), OrthoSpace (acquired by Stryker), Blue Belt Technologies (acquired by Smith+Nephew) and BioHorizons (acquired by Henry Schein).

For additional information, visit .

About ImmersiveTouch, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Pat Banerjee, a pioneer in the field of enterprise virtual reality, ImmersiveTouch, offers an FDA 510(k)-cleared planning software for real time, hands-on surgical planning using patient-specific anatomy. The Company's flagship product, ImmersiveViewTM allows surgeons to visualize and interactively plan surgeries in virtual reality by transforming conventional DICOM images (from CT/MRI) into 3D VR and AR models. With ImmersiveView, surgeons streamline CMF/T and neuro reconstruction surgeries via rapid planning and custom-designed guides, splints and plates to enable precise surgical execution. To date, ImmersiveViewTM has been used in over 3,000 cases at over 100 healthcare facilities in the U.S. and abroad. ImmersiveTouch is based in Chicago, IL.

For additional information, visit .

For investor or media inquiries, please contact: Tessa Cicitta, HealthpointCapital, 212-935-7780 or [email protected] .

SOURCE HealthpointCapital