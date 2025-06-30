Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Urges Accountability from UN Nuclear Agency

2025-06-30 09:18:57
(MENAFN) Iran on Monday expressed sharp disapproval of the UN nuclear agency's muted response to recent Israeli and American strikes, demanding that those responsible for the attacks be held answerable for their actions.

Foreign Ministry representative Esmail Baghaei, during a press conference in Tehran, stated that “one cannot expect a country to be a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and to fulfill its obligations, while the IAEA and its Director General (Rafael Grossi), as the competent authority, either remain silent or justify illegal attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.”

He criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for not responding adequately to the recent assaults targeting Iran’s atomic sites.

Baghaei emphasized that the current approach of the agency needs a “serious and fundamental revision,” urging IAEA leadership to reconsider how they engage with Iran.

He insisted that their current stance undermines the credibility of international cooperation frameworks.

He also claimed that a newly passed IAEA resolution, which accused Iran of violating its nuclear commitments, “provided an excuse for the military aggression by the Zionist (Israeli) regime and the US against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.”

According to him, this resolution served as a pretext for hostile actions.

Baghaei noted that Iran had already raised the issue with “relevant bodies” and pledged that they would persist in pursuing it.

He asserted, “our main demand from international bodies, especially the UN Security Council, is that the aggressors be officially identified.

The Security Council must confirm this and take necessary measures to hold Israel and the US accountable for their actions.”

In closing, Baghaei questioned the prospects of continuing Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA director following the Israeli offensive, casting uncertainty over future diplomatic engagement.

