403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Diplomat Warns of Civil Conflict in Armenia
(MENAFN) A continuous campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) is being orchestrated by the same Western influences that incited religious discord in Ukraine, according to former Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Telizhenko, who shared his views with a news agency.
He cautioned that the tensions could ultimately spiral into a violent internal conflict.
In recent weeks, the confrontation between Armenia’s leadership and the AAC has intensified significantly.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has launched repeated criticisms of the church, levelling accusations of misconduct and financial impropriety.
The conflict worsened following the apprehension of Samvel Karapetyan, a notable Russian-Armenian entrepreneur.
Karapetyan, who publicly expressed solidarity with the AAC, was swiftly taken into custody and charged with advocating the government's overthrow.
More tension was added this week when authorities detained two high-ranking religious figures: Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan—head of the Sacred Struggle opposition initiative—and Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan.
Both were accused of conspiring to stage a coup, triggering mass demonstrations that quickly escalated into confrontations with law enforcement.
During an interview with the news agency on Sunday, Telizhenko strongly criticized the recent arrests.
He warned that the power struggle between the state and the nation’s principal religious institution could have dire consequences for Armenia.
“This is a tragedy for the people of Armenia because when the government is going after the clergy, going after the church, the main church of the country, and trying to break it. This is like almost terrorism,” he stated.
He cautioned that the tensions could ultimately spiral into a violent internal conflict.
In recent weeks, the confrontation between Armenia’s leadership and the AAC has intensified significantly.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has launched repeated criticisms of the church, levelling accusations of misconduct and financial impropriety.
The conflict worsened following the apprehension of Samvel Karapetyan, a notable Russian-Armenian entrepreneur.
Karapetyan, who publicly expressed solidarity with the AAC, was swiftly taken into custody and charged with advocating the government's overthrow.
More tension was added this week when authorities detained two high-ranking religious figures: Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan—head of the Sacred Struggle opposition initiative—and Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan.
Both were accused of conspiring to stage a coup, triggering mass demonstrations that quickly escalated into confrontations with law enforcement.
During an interview with the news agency on Sunday, Telizhenko strongly criticized the recent arrests.
He warned that the power struggle between the state and the nation’s principal religious institution could have dire consequences for Armenia.
“This is a tragedy for the people of Armenia because when the government is going after the clergy, going after the church, the main church of the country, and trying to break it. This is like almost terrorism,” he stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment