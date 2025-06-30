71 Killed In Israeli Strike On Prison In Tehran: Iran's Judiciary
The victims of the Jun 23 attack, included prison staff, conscripts, jailed convicts, visiting family members, and residents of nearby buildings, the Mizan news agency, quoted judiciary spokesman, Asghar Jahangir, as saying.
Jahangir said that, by its“terrorist and brutal” attack on the prison, Israel once again proved its lack of commitment to international law. He noted that, the sections of the infirmary, technical and engineering division, and the visitation area in the prison complex were also targeted.
He branded the attack as an“all-out crime,” saying that, the nearby buildings had sustained heavy damages and their residents suffered severe injuries.
On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.
After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached.– NNN-IRNA
