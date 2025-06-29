Texas Quarry Lawsuit Heads To Trial Soon As Austin-Area Families Cite Noise, Property Damage And Dust Concerns

- Drew BivonaGEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CAUSE NO. 23-0911-C368More than a dozen Austin-area families say a Texas limestone quarry has blanketed their neighborhood in harmful dust, nonstop noise, and house-shaking vibrations. Their lawsuit, filed in June 2023, goes before a Williamson County jury on August 4, 2025.“These families haven't had a full day of peace in years. The quarries operate from dawn to dusk, nearly seven days a week. Windows have cracked, homes are covered in dust, and the constant noise has made it impossible for residents to enjoy their property,” attorney Drew Bivona of Bivona Law Firm said.KEY ALLEGATIONS1) Operators JB Stone and Espinoza Stone allegedly violated Texas mining regulations, ignored 25-foot vegetation buffer requirements, and failed to implement best management practices.2) Plaintiffs report quarry dust complaints, continuous vibrations, and severe quarry property damage.3) Some families live just 126 feet from the quarry's edge, where heavy equipment has reportedly operated overnight and during holidays.4) The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) have cited the quarry companies multiple times for regulatory violations.Plaintiffs are seeking more than $1 million in damages.“This is about protecting people who played by the rules, from corporations who refuse to do the same. We're taking this to trial because they've ignored every effort to resolve this outside of it,” Bivona said.The trial will begin in Williamson County District Court on August 4, 2025.ABOUT BIVONA LAW FIRMBivona Law Firm is a litigation-focused firm that advocates for individuals and communities harmed by corporate negligence and institutional misconduct, bringing justice to a broad range of civil matters. With a successful record of advocacy and compassionate counsel, Bivona Law stands at the forefront of holding powerful entities accountable.

