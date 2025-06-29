QCB Brings Apple Pay To Himyan Cardholders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, Qatar Central Bank (QCB), on Sunday brings Apple Pay to its Himyan cardholders in Qatar. Apple Pay is an easy, secure and private way to pay in-store, in-app and online.

QCB said that that to pay in-store, customers simply double-click the side button, authenticate and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores and many more places that accept contactless payments, the Bank explained.

Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Thani underscored QCB's unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge digital transformation within the financial sector. He highlighted the Bank's ongoing efforts to deliver innovative banking services and advanced payment solutions that uphold the highest standards of security and customer protection across all segments of society.

He added: "At Qatar Central Bank, one of our foremost priorities is investing in transformative technologies that yield tangible benefits and drive greater efficiency within the national financial ecosystem, which is why we're so excited to bring Apple Pay to our customers in Qatar. By building a world-class financial infrastructure aligned with leading international benchmarks, we aim to bring banking services closer to every member of our community."

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in contact information, card details, or shipping and billing information.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add Himyan credit or debit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Himyan cards.