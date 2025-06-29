Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Drone Strike Leaves Two Dead, One Injured in Lebanon

Israeli Drone Strike Leaves Two Dead, One Injured in Lebanon


2025-06-29 02:58:18
(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, an Israeli drone strike hit the southern Lebanese town of Mahrouna, killing two people and injuring another, Lebanese security sources and official media reported.

A security official, who spoke to media anonymously, revealed the strike targeted a man riding a motorcycle, killing him instantly. A woman traveling in a nearby vehicle also lost her life, while her husband, in the same car, sustained injuries.

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Abbas Wahbi, a Hezbollah member from Mahrouna, while the woman was a resident of Jwaya, a village in southern Lebanon.

The National News Agency officially confirmed the drone strike and the resulting casualties.

This deadly attack took place despite a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, which has been effective since November 27, 2024. The ceasefire aimed to halt over a year of cross-border clashes sparked by the Gaza Strip conflict.

Israel’s military continues sporadic strikes in Lebanon, claiming the need to counter Hezbollah threats.

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem asserted that Hezbollah has completely complied with the conditions of the ceasefire agreement, while accusing Israel of breaking its commitments. "Israel's ongoing violations in southern Lebanon are unacceptable and will not go unanswered," he declared.

He also stressed Hezbollah’s determination to resist future Israeli aggression, vowing that the group "would not be deterred by threats or external pressure."

MENAFN29062025000045017169ID1109736978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search