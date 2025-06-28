Stefanchuk And Duda Discuss Ukrainian-Polish Partnership, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Path

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Stefanchuk said this in a Facebook post, as reported by Ukrinform.

“I had a meaningful conversation with President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv. I expressed gratitude for Poland's comprehensive support of Ukraine in defense, humanitarian, and economic spheres,” Stefanchuk wrote.

He underscored Poland's enduring role as a key ally, noting that it has demonstrated steadfast solidarity since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

They also addressed the need for tighter sanctions on Russia, specifically targeting its energy and banking sectors, as part of broader efforts to isolate the aggressor state.

Shmyhal,discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and sanctions against Russia

Additionally, they discussed cooperation on initiatives to hold Russia accountable for war crimes, including the establishment of a Special Tribunal.

They also focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense industry and the ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The discussion extended to Poland's continued support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, as well as further advancement along the European integration path.

A separate focus was placed on Poland's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Stefanchuk noted that this partnership reflects the broader shared commitment to rebuilding and securing a stable future.

“During the meeting, I presented President Duda with a copy of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Establishment of Additional Legal and Social Guarantees for Citizens of the Republic of Poland Staying in Ukraine'-a symbol of the deep friendship and mutual respect between our nations. I am confident that the Ukrainian-Polish partnership will continue to serve as a model of unity and shared dedication to the values of freedom,” Stefanchuk summarized.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, June 28, President Duda-whose term concludes on August 5-arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. Following Poland's recent presidential elections, Karol Nawrocki, head of the Institute of National Remembrance, was elected to succeed Duda and will assume office on August 6.

Photo credit: Ruslan Stefanchuk/FB