Shefali Jariwala To Siddharth Shukla: Bigg Boss Contestants Who Passed Away

Several Bigg Boss stars left us too soon. This includes names like Siddharth Shukla, Sonali Phogat, and Raju Srivastava. Let's learn more about them

Shefali Jariwala from Bigg Boss 13 passed away at 42. Reports suggest a cardiac arrest, though post-mortem results are pending. Her family and fans are devastated. She leaves behind her husband, parents, and sister.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla had a massive fan following. He passed away at 40 due to a heart attack.Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away in 2021. He was one of the most controversial contestants on Salman Khan's show.Pratyusha Banerjee, seen in Bigg Boss 7, also left this world. She died by suicide in 2016 at the age of 24. Reports suggest she took this step due to troubles with her boyfriend.Sonali Phogat, who won hearts in Bigg Boss 14, passed away in 2023 due to a heart attack. There were later allegations of murder, but it remains unclear.Raju Srivastava appeared in Bigg Boss season 3. He passed away in 2022 from a heart attack after spending 41 days in Delhi's AIIMS hospital. He was 58.Jade Goody, who gained popularity from Bigg Boss 2, passed away in 2009. She had been battling cancer.