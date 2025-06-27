How To Choose Screwdriver Bits By Type, Material, Specification And Length
|
Bit Type
|
Lenght
|
Applicable Scenarios
|
Short Bits
|
25mm
|
Operation in small spaces (such as circuit board repair)
|
Standard Bits
|
50MM
|
General (home appliance repair, furniture assembly)
|
Long Bits
|
75-100mm
|
Medium depth operation (inside the chassis/machinery)
|
Extension Bits
|
150mm
|
Deep holes or hidden locations (car engine/pipe fixing)
|
Bit Holders
|
250mm
|
used with magnetic extension rod
How To Choose The Right Screwdriver Bit?
First, confirm the type and size of the screw slot, observe the screw head to determine whether it is cross, slotted, plum or other types, and measure or compare to determine the specific size (such as PH2, T25, 4mm slotted).
Consider the intensity of work: For general household use and furniture assembly, chrome vanadium steel (Cr-V) is sufficient. For high-intensity, long-term or professional work, choose S2 alloy steel for more durability.
Consider the work space: Use standard length for open space. If you need to go deep into holes or narrow spaces, choose a long bit or use an extension rod.
Make sure the handle matches the tool: In most cases, choose a 1/4-inch hexagonal handle.
Use the right tool and torque: For power tools, choose the appropriate speed and torque gear to avoid overloading and damaging the bit or screw. For hand tools, make sure to hold them firmly.
Summary:
The screwdriver bit is a seemingly simple but extremely important tool component. Understanding the types of screws can help you correctly match the screw heads and choose different materials, which determine the durability, purpose (torque transmission), specifications (size and handle) and length (affecting operation) of the screw heads. This can help you accurately choose the most suitable screw heads according to specific screws and work scenarios, so that you can complete the work efficiently and safely, and protect the screws and tools from damage.
