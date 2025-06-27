How To Choose Screwdriver Bits By Type, Material, Specification And Length

Main Types (Matched By Screw Drive)

1. Phillips:

The Drive of the bit is cross-shaped. The main models are PH0, PH1, PH2, PH3. The larger the number, the larger the size. PH2 is the most commonly used.

Main use: Suitable for cross-recessed screws, such as drywall screws and countersunk screws, chipboard screws, etc., used for gypsum board and furniture installation, general carpentry and light metal fixing. The application range is extremely wide

2. Slotted/Flathead:

The slot is a simple straight line. The size is usually expressed in blade width, such as 3mm, 4mm, 5.5mm, 6.5mm, etc.

Main use: Matching slotted head screws (Slotted Head Screws / Flat Head Screws)

Mainly used in traditional electrical appliances, switch panels, lamps, some furniture, and occasions that require simple tools, but easy to slip.

3. Torx: Star-shaped hexagonal flower slot.

It can provide higher torque transmission capacity and anti-slip properties. Common models are T10, T15, T20, T25, T30, T40, etc. (numbers indicate size).

Matching screws: Torx head screws (Torx Head Screws / Star Head Screws)

Main uses: Auto parts, bicycles, high-end electrical appliances, computer hardware, outdoor equipment, industrial assembly that requires high torque and anti-slip. Provides better force transmission and durability.







4. Hexagonal socket (Hex):

regular hexagonal hole slot. The bit is the corresponding hexagonal column. Metric: 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, etc.

Imperial: 1/16′′, 5/64′′, 3/32′′, 1/8′′, 5/32′′, 3/16′′, 7/32′′, 1/4′′, etc.

Matching screws: Hex socket head screws (Hex Socket Head Screws / Allen Screws)

Main use: Suitable for hexagonal head screws, roofing screws and other screws, used for mechanical equipment, roof maintenance, solar bracket installation and fixation and other high-strength connection occasions. Can withstand high torque.

5. Square Head (Robertson/Square):

Popular in North America, with square notches. Common sizes #0, #1, #2, #3.

Matching Screws: Square Head Screws (Robertson Head Screws / Square Head Screws)

Main Applications: Widely used in construction, carpentry, and electrical work in North America (especially Canada). Good anti-slip properties and easy one-handed operation.

6. Pozidriv / PZ:

Similar to the cross type, but with an additional small slash mark, not completely compatible with PH, mainly used in Europe. Suitable for chipboard screws, for reinforced cross slot screws, European standard, mostly used in building materials, heavy tools

Common materials

1. Chrome vanadium steel (Cr-V):

Most commonly used. Good strength, toughness and wear resistance, cost-effective. Suitable for most daily applications.

2. S2 alloy tool steel (S2):

More advanced than chrome vanadium steel. Higher hardness, better torsional strength, more wear and impact resistance. Suitable for high-intensity operations, long-term use or processing hard materials (such as hardwood, metal screws). The price is usually higher than Cr-V.

3. High-speed steel (HSS) or cobalt-containing bits

provide higher heat resistance and wear resistance, and are us

ed in extreme working conditions, but are relatively rare.

Core Use

The bit is the bridge between the screwdriver/drill power source and the screw. It needs to accurately match the shape and size of the screw slot to effectively transmit torque and avoid slipping and damaging the screw head or the bit itself.

1. Fastening screws:

Install screws, assemble furniture, electrical appliances, toys, etc.

2. Removing screws:

Repair and replace parts.

3. Transmitting torque:

This is the most fundamental function. The bit is inserted into the screw slot and transmits the rotational force from the manual screwdriver handle or power tool directly to the screw to complete installation or removal

4. Accurately match the screw slot:

Screws of different shapes and sizes require corresponding matching bits. The core use is to ensure that the bit can be fully and tightly embedded in the drive slot of the screw.

5. Preventing slipping:

Accurate matching can minimize the sliding of the bit in the screw slot, avoid damage to the screw slot (commonly known as“slipping teeth” or“screwing”), and ensure operating efficiency and the integrity of the screw.







Common lengths

The length of the bit affects the operating space and torque transmission efficiency. Common lengths are as follows: