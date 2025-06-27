Abu Dhabi: Dh500 Fine For Illegally Stopping Before Darb Toll Gates, Blocking Traffic

Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists against the dangerous behaviour of stopping before approaching Darb gates to avoid paying toll fees. They noted that such illegal stopping and blocking the flow of traffic carries a fine of Dh500.

In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police 's Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols on Friday, several drivers were caught on camera stopping few minutes before crossing Darb toll gates. They only moved when the toll gate was free of charge.

The Darb toll gate system was put in place back in January 2021 to reduce traffic congestion in the Capital and to promote the use of public transport.

Vehicles passing any of the toll gates are charged Dh4 for each transaction between 7am and 9am, and 5pm and 7pm only. Toll is fee for the rest of the day and on Sundays and official holidays.

Authorities noted they caught some drivers“unjustifiably stopping on the road shoulder while waiting for the toll-free period to begin - a practice that endangers road users and disrupts the flow of traffic.”

Abu Dhabi Police also noted a number of hazardous behaviours, including sudden swerving, obstructing traffic, and unauthorised entry into public bus parking areas.

Drivers were reminded to comply with traffic laws and avoid violations such as illegal stopping and blocking traffic that carries a fine of Dh500. Sudden swerving is classified as a serious traffic offence, punishable by a fine of Dh1,000 and four black points. Using designated bus lanes or parking areas incurs a fine of Dh400.