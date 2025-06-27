If You Purchased, Paid, And/Or Provided Reimbursement For Some Or All Of The Purchase Price For Smiledirectclub Aligners Acquired For Personal Use Beginning October 22, 2017 Until August 18, 2022, You May Be Entitled To Settlement Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Para una notificación en español, llame gratis al 1-888-788-8304 o visite nuestro .

A $31.75 million Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Align Technology Inc. ("Align" or "Defendant") in Snow v. Align Technology Inc., Case No. 3:21-CV-03269 (N.D. Cal.). Plaintiffs allege that Align caused Settlement Class Members to overpay for certain SmileDirectClub products. Align denies all allegations and the Court has not decided that Align did anything wrong.

Am I a Settlement Class Member? The Court has defined the Settlement Class as: All persons in the United States that purchased, paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for SmileDirectClub aligners acquired for personal use during the period beginning October 22, 2017 until August 18, 2022.

If you fit this definition, you are a Settlement Class Member, unless you exclude yourself.

What does the Settlement Provide? Plaintiffs are asking the Court to approve a $31.75 million Settlement between the Settlement Class Members and Align.

Settlement Class Members who purchased SmileDirectClub aligners are eligible for a cash payment from the Settlement Fund. Settlement Class Members identified in SmileDirectClub's records as purchasers are considered to have valid claims and will receive an automatic pro rata cash payment if the Settlement is approved. If you are not identified in these records, and you are a Settlement Class Member, you may file a timely and valid Claim Form for a pro rata cash payment. The actual pro rata cash payment amount will be determined by providing each Settlement Class Member who is already considered to have a valid claim and each Settlement Class Member who files a timely and valid Claim Form a pro rata cash payment for their equal share of the net Settlement Fund after subtracting fees and expenses. It is currently estimated that Settlement Class Members with valid claims or who submit a timely and valid Claim Form will each receive a cash payment between $40 to $60, but not less than $10. The actual payment amount may increase or decrease based on the actual number of valid and timely claims.

To receive Settlement benefits, you must submit a timely and valid Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by October 27, 2025.

If you are not sure whether you have been identified as a Settlement Class Member, then you may contact Class Counsel or the Settlement Administrator.

Other Options . If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out of the Settlement online or by mail postmarked by October 30, 2025 . If you do not opt out, you will give up the right to sue Align and the Released Parties about the legal claims in the lawsuit. If you do not opt out, you may object to the Settlement by October 30, 2025 . The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website has instructions on how to opt out or object. If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement, Court orders and judgment. If you do nothing, you will still receive an automatic pro rata cash payment. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 20, 2025 , to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's attorneys' fees request of up to 25% of the Settlement Fund plus reimbursement of expenses, incentive awards, and any objections to the Settlement. If you submit a written objection, then you or your lawyer may speak at the Final Approval Hearing about your objection. You may also appear at the Final Approval Hearing without submitting a written objection upon a showing of good cause.

Where can I get more information? Please visit or call, toll-free 1-888-788-8304 to obtain more complete information about the lawsuit and your rights. You may also contact class counsel at: [email protected] .

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of California

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED