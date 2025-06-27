OFA Group Signs Non-Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Controlling Stake In Aspire Homes And Ratedna

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of high-performing agent-led platform to expand residential real estate and specialty lending footprint

Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) (“OFA” or“the Company”), an integrated architecture and technology firm, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 60% controlling interest in Aspire Homes Realty Inc. and its affiliated lending platform, RateDNA, Inc. (“Acquisitions”).

RateDNA is a high-growth, vertically integrated real estate and mortgage business backed by AlphaX, a private investment and development firm based in Orange County, California. Aspire and RateDNA operate a full-service platform serving both residential clients and real estate investors.

Aspire Homes offers brokerage services enhanced by investment-focused agent training and in-house staging, design, and construction. RateDNA complements this with mortgage products tailored to the investor market, including DSCR and non-QM loans, supported by proprietary tools such as the SFR Analytics platform.

Thomas Gaffney OFA Group COO commented,“We believe this proposed transaction represents a compelling opportunity to expand OFA's presence in two resilient, cash-generating verticals, real estate services and specialty lending. The team we expect to integrate brings deep transactional expertise, dual-licensing capabilities, and a performance-driven culture. We see meaningful potential to leverage this operational talent to accelerate revenue, enhance cross-platform synergies, and advance long-term shareholder value creation.”

