ICC's Playing Conditions Overhauled: List Of Key Changes Every Cricket Fan Should Know

In a major shake up, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a slew of changes to the playing conditions for all three formats of the sport. These changes recommended by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, come after extensive data and feedback gathered from over 2,000 professional matches.

“A move back to one ball per innings in the last 16 overs in a One Day International, a new ruling pertaining to boundary catches and the use of stop clocks introduced in Test matches headline a range of changes in the updated ICC (International Cricket Council) Playing Conditions,” said the ICC.

ICC Playing Conditions: 6 Key Changes

1. Stop Clocks Now a Part of Test Cricket

Test matches are getting a shot of urgency. Following successful trials in limited-overs formats, stop clocks are now part of the longest format of the game.

How it works: Once an over ends, the fielding team must be ready to deliver the first ball of the next over within 60 seconds.

Penalties: Two warnings will be given for delays. On the third offense, the bowling side will concede five penalty runs.

Reset rule: These warnings reset every 80 overs - aligning with when teams are allowed a new ball.

2. One Ball After the 34th Over in ODIs

From now on, after 34 overs in ODIs, teams will revert to using just one ball for the final 16 overs. The fielding side gets to choose which of the two used balls they want to continue with.

This could bring back more swing and reverse swing at the death!

3. Boundary Catch Rule Tightened

Under the updated playing conditions, a fielder who makes airborne contact with the ball while beyond the boundary must land and stay entirely within the field of play after that final touch.

If a player first touches the ball from within the field but then steps or jumps outside the boundary, they are allowed just one more airborne contact with the ball while outside. However, to complete the play legally - whether it's a catch or a save - they must return and land completely inside the boundary line.

This rule applies even if another teammate finishes the fielding effort.

4. Deliberate Short Runs Now Have an Extra Twist

Teams trying to sneak in an unfair edge with deliberate short runs will now pay a steeper price.

In addition to a five-run penalty, the fielding team will be allowed to choose which batter faces the next delivery - a small but potentially game-changing strategic move.

5. LBW Decisions Under DRS Just Got More Precise

The Decision Review System (DRS) now follows a more literal interpretation. The“wicket zone” is now the actual physical outline of the stumps and bails, potentially altering how LBWs are judged under review.

6. Concussion Replacements Must Be Pre-Declared

New Rule: Each team must name their designated concussion substitute before the match begins.

Stand-down Rule: Any player diagnosed with a concussion must sit out for at least seven days before returning to play.

Fresh Trials Begin in October 2025

From October this year, a few more changes will be trialled by Full Member nations for a period of six months:

Like-for-Like Injury Replacements in Domestic First-Class Matches: If a player picks up a serious injury after the match starts (even in warm-up), teams can now bring in a fully participating like-for-like replacement for the rest of the match.

New Wide Ball Rule in ODIs and T20Is: The position of the batter's legs at the moment of delivery will now be used to judge whether a ball is wide - regardless of any movement the batter makes across the crease after that point.

Here's how it will work:



If a ball passes between the leg stump and a newly extended protected area marker at the popping crease, it will not be called a wide - even if the batter has shuffled toward the off side.

To assist umpires, the protected area line will now extend all the way to the popping crease. However, any delivery that travels behind the batter's legs and outside the line at the time it reaches the crease may still be considered a wide.

Earlier, such deliveries could be penalised as wides even when the batter had moved out of their original stance, giving batters an edge.

The World Test Championship 2025-27 kicked off with these rules in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test from June 17. The ODI and T20I rules will come into play in the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh limited-overs series starting July 2 (ODIs) and July 10 (T20Is).