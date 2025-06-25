Brazilian Plastic Surgery An Example In Tunisia

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Three Brazilian plastic surgeons presented the techniques and medical expertise practiced in Brazil at the Prism Aesthetics 2025 Congress, held in Tunis from May 22 to 24. During a visit to the(ABCC ) on Wednesday (25), one of the team members, Luiz Muaccad Gama, shared that he and fellow doctors Marcelo Araújo and Laura Barros performed a live surgery at Clinique Beau Séjour hospital and gave lectures to their peers.

The opportunity to participate in the event arose when Dr. Marcelo Araújo was invited by the Tunisian Society of Aesthetic Surgery (STCE) to attend. Araújo, along with Drs. Gama and Barros, then traveled to the event, which brought together all 200 plastic surgeons practicing in Tunisia. According to Gama, the participation of the Brazilian team and other international specialists was made possible thanks to a recent shift within the STCE. The society's last two presidents modernized the institution and introduced a key change that opened the congress to more doctors-replacing French with English as the event's official language.

Mourad (L) welcomed Gama at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

“Participating in this meeting opens doors. We have the Carioca Plastic Surgery Conference in Brazil. They [our colleagues from Tunisia] have already shown interest in attending. They're expected to come to the event in August,” said Gama.“Our colleagues were very grateful, very happy with our presence,” he added.

During the three days of the event, the team delivered lectures on topics such as technologies and techniques related to facial rejuvenation surgery and deep-structure work. They also performed a live broadcast of a facial plastic surgery procedure, carried out at Clinique Beau Séjour.“It's a general and private hospital. It was a pleasant surprise, as it's very well equipped,” he said.

Gama said Tunisia is an important destination for medical tourism, especially for patients from Europe. The cost of surgery there is lower than in European countries. About 80% of the patients are European, and most of them are women.

Facial plastic surgeries, abdominoplasties, and liposuctions, among others, have seen a growing and recent demand in the country. Until a few years ago, Tunisian surgeons reported that the most requested procedures were rhinoplasty and hair implants. The surgeon also mentioned that other popular medical tourism destinations among Arab countries include Morocco, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Gama's grandfather was born in Syria and came to Brazil at the age of 14, where he worked in commerce. His mother learned to speak Arabic. Although Gama did not learn the language, the few words he knows helped the medical team, including during their presentations in the Arab country.“What I know is little, but it helped us a lot and brought us even closer to the hospital staff,” he said. During his visit to the ABCC, Gama met with its International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Mourad.

Read more:

Arab-origin doctors discuss health in São Paulo

Brazil's medical exports rise 22.3%

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBA

The post Brazilian plastic surgery an example in Tunisia appeared first on ANBA News Agency .