EURUSD Wave Analysis 25 June 2025

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURUSD broke resistance level 1.1575

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1800

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance level 1.1575 , which is the former monthly high from the middle of April.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.1575 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of May.

Given the strong daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1800, which intersects with the daily up channel from May.