403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Democratic Representative tries to impeach Trump over involvement with Israel
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted against a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his recent airstrikes on Iran, which were carried out without Congressional approval.
The resolution, introduced by Democratic Representative Al Green alongside Republican Representative Thomas Massie, was defeated by a 344-79 vote. Most Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in opposing the measure.
The resolution called for Trump “to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities” in Iran and emphasized that only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.
Speaking on the House floor before the vote, Green said, “I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it is going to be meaningless.”
He added, “The president of the United States of America has a duty to consult Congress before taking this country to war. I do it because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America.”
The resolution, introduced by Democratic Representative Al Green alongside Republican Representative Thomas Massie, was defeated by a 344-79 vote. Most Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in opposing the measure.
The resolution called for Trump “to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities” in Iran and emphasized that only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.
Speaking on the House floor before the vote, Green said, “I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it is going to be meaningless.”
He added, “The president of the United States of America has a duty to consult Congress before taking this country to war. I do it because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment