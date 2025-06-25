Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Democratic Representative tries to impeach Trump over involvement with Israel


2025-06-25 04:23:12
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted against a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his recent airstrikes on Iran, which were carried out without Congressional approval.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic Representative Al Green alongside Republican Representative Thomas Massie, was defeated by a 344-79 vote. Most Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in opposing the measure.

The resolution called for Trump “to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities” in Iran and emphasized that only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.

Speaking on the House floor before the vote, Green said, “I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it is going to be meaningless.”

He added, “The president of the United States of America has a duty to consult Congress before taking this country to war. I do it because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America.”

