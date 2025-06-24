403
MEDIA ADVISORY: Annual Brick Invitational Tournament Returns And Hosts Press Conference & Jersey Presentation
|WHAT:
|Join us on Friday, June 27 for the 36th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament press conference and jersey presentation. With Edmonton still buzzing from the 2025 NHL season and Stanley Cup Finals, the city is excited to welcome back The Brick Invitational, one of the most preeminent minor hockey tournaments in the world. The tournament showcases North America's most promising young hockey players, with many alumni advancing to junior, university and professional ranks.
|This year's press conference features an announcement and jersey presentation to welcome the 2025 team Brick Alberta players. In attendance will be former Edmonton Oilers captain and guest speaker Kelly Buchberger, as well as other Brick tournament alumni.
|Opening puck drop will take place on Monday, June 30 at 7:30 a.m. at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace between Team Minnesota and the defending champions, Team Detroit Jr. Red Wings. The tournament will run from June 30 to July 6, concluding with the Brick Cup championship game at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 6.
|Ahead of the championship game, fans and media are invited attend Brickley's Showdown at 8:30 a.m. - a Canada vs. USA All-Star game showcasing players from those teams not in the Brick Cup Championship game. More details on the showdown and championship game to come.
|For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and livestream feeds, visit
|WHO:
|Press conference spokesperson:
|
|. Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament
|VIP guest speaker:
|
|. Kelly Buchberger, Former Edmonton Oilers Captain
|WHEN:
|Friday, June 27, 2025 (MST)
|8:00 a.m. – Breakfast begins (open to media)
|8:45 a.m. – Press conference and jersey presentation begins
|WHERE:
|Glendale Golf and Country Club
|12410 199 St NW, Edmonton, AB, T5V 1T4
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 noon (MST) on Thursday, June 26.
Media contact & RSVP to:
Sydney Karaja or Shauna MacDonald
... ; ...
587-228-2868; 403-585-4570
