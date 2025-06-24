Over 150 Arrested In Dhubri Communal Clashes, Mastermind Identified: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more than 150 individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent communal unrest in Dhubri district.

Addressing the media during his second visit to the troubled region in just ten days, Sarma also announced that the alleged mastermind behind the violence has been identified.

The tensions in Dhubri erupted after cattle remains were reportedly found near a temple during Eid al-Adha, sparking widespread disturbances and raising concerns over communal harmony in the sensitive border district.

"The mastermind has been identified. So far, over 150 arrests have been made, and investigations are progressing swiftly," the Chief Minister stated, emphasising the state government's firm stance against those inciting communal violence.

Sarma reiterated that shoot-at-sight orders during the night curfew remain in effect, underscoring the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards any attempt to disrupt public order.

He also revealed that the state is in talks with the Indian Army to establish a permanent military base in Dhubri-a move aimed at strengthening long-term security in the volatile area.

“We are in discussions with the appropriate authorities. A permanent army camp in Dhubri would significantly enhance security and help maintain peace,” Sarma said.

He further added that intelligence and police operations are being intensified across key locations to prevent any recurrence of violence.

Meanwhile, the district administration continues to enforce partial curfews and maintain a heightened security presence in sensitive zones.

The unrest has sparked statewide political debate, with leaders across the spectrum calling for accountability, swift justice, and sustained efforts to preserve communal harmony.

Sarma also held an important meeting with senior officials at the Dhubri Circuit House. The meeting involved a comprehensive review of developments in the town, with particular focus on the maintenance of peace and public order.

Notably, prohibited mutton was recovered from the premises of the Hanuman Mandir in Ward No. 3, an incident which led to considerable tension and disturbance in the locality.

In light of this, the Chief Minister undertook a visit to Dhubri on 13 June to take stock of the circumstances and review the law enforcement response.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister said the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), the District Commissioner of Dhubri, and the Senior Superintendent of Police. Together, they undertook a thorough assessment of the recent developments in the area.

He noted that normalcy had been restored in the town and that efforts were ongoing to preserve the present conditions of peace and stability.

He further added that land-related concerns affecting the town were taken up during the course of the meeting, and conveyed his belief that these issues would be gradually resolved.