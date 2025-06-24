Jordan, Italy Sign Grant Agreement To Support Sustainable Rural Development, Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) on Tuesday signed a grant agreement to fund a project aimed at strengthening Jordan's food security and promoting "inclusive" economic growth through the support of sustainable rural products and efficient use of local resources.Under the agreement, the Italian government will provide €1.65 million over two years to implement the project's activities.In a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters, Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hunaifat and Italian Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pizzuti signed the agreement.Hunaifat stated the project aligns with Jordan's "key" national strategies, mainly National Sustainable Agriculture Plan (2022–2025), Economic Modernization Vision (2022–2031), National Green Growth Action Plan (2021–2025), National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, and National Food Security Strategy (2021–2025).Valuing Italy's continued support for Jordan's agricultural sector, the minister emphasized the "long-standing" Jordanian-Italian partnership.The minister said the initiative supports the government's "broader" efforts to promote "sustainable" development and enhance "institutional" capacities to foster inclusive growth.In a ministry statement, the project will focus on improving "resilience" of Jordan's agricultural and food supply chains by providing targeted support to small farmers.The project will also introduce technologies and protocols to boost local production, enhance food quality, and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources.