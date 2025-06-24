Medwellai, Inc (Formerly Integrated Ventures) Completes Corporate Rebranding And Transformation Into Ai-Driven Healthcare And Wellness

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedWell Ai, Inc, (New Symbol/OTCQB: MWAI ) is pleased to provide this Corporate Update, outlining company's new corporate branding and business direction.

Effective June 18, 2025, Integrated Ventures, Inc began trading as MedWellAi, Inc - rapidly growing and expanding AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, integrating e-commerce enterprise SaaS, group purchasing and distrubution, direct-to-consumer and corporate teleheath solutions.

Under new business direction, the Company will operate as portfolio company that develops, acquires, licenses technology and platforms with high growth potential, focused on Ai-driven healthcare and wellness solutions.

Company's business operations consist of:

MedWell USA, LLC - B2B e-commerce ordering portal and distribution of pharma products for healthcare and wellness sectors, with focus on medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms and online telemedicine companies.TeleMD - Developer and operator of B2B/B2C telemedicine platform (under development) that connects consumers, corporations and its employees with licensed healthcare providers.MedWell Facilities, LLC - This subsidiary is focused on developing and managing (1) real estate opportunities, designed to attract health and wellness tenants and (2) Ai-driven software platform, designed to optimize the operational model for weight loss, wellness, IV therapies, aesthetics, and traditional healthcare clinics through licensing model.

MedWell Ai is pleased to disclose the following corporate developments:



New Corporate name: MedWell Ai, Inc.

New Corporate Website: .com .

New Trading Symbol: MWAI.

Launch of E-Commerce B2B Ordering Portal (wellness pharma) with over 80 products: .

MedWell USA signed a Revenue Share Distribution Agreement with a licensed major pharmaceutical supplier.

MedWell USA executed Master Licensing Agreement ("MLA") with a AI software developer and technology partner to gain access to e-commerce ordering portal. This platform features tools for digital ordering, shipping, compliance automation, CRM management and real-time operational analytics. Our MedWell Facilities has officially launched operations with Grand Opening of its first managed location via partnership with Giant Fitness Clubs, NJ (facility owner) and Driptide Wellness, NJ (tenant). Please visit for additioinal information.

The Company's Management is please to provide this commentary:

"These corporate developments and agreements position MedWell Ai as major player in rapidly growing healtcare and wellness industry, while focusing on compliant pharmaceutical distribution and Ai driven digital healthcare and wellness innovation solutions. By leveraging AI automation, data-driven decision-making, and scalable SaaS platforms, MedWell Ai is building a next-generation healthcare infrastructure designed to support longevity and patient well-being. With an aggressive expansion strategy targeting direct-to-consumer subscribers, clinics, gyms and corporate clients, the Company is set to dominate the AI-driven healthcare and wellness space."

MedWell Ai for Wellness + Longevity. For Innovation + Scalable Growth.

For the Future of the Healthy America.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Steve Rubakh, CEO, [email protected]

SOURCE MedWellAi, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED