Hitachi Announces Technology Partnership With Universal Destinations & Experiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this collaboration, Hitachi Digital Services will be a preferred provider of clean technology for Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood . Hitachi's array of clean technologies includes electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, advanced battery energy storage systems, comprehensive energy management and optimization solutions, and power consulting services developed by and provided in partnership with Hitachi Energy.

"Hitachi Digital Services is thrilled to support Universal Destinations & Experiences as it looks for innovative ways to enhance its operation with new technology solutions," said Hitachi Digital Services CEO Roger Lvin. "Our unique capabilities uniting the physical and digital worlds will enable us to power transformative solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency while also enhancing the experiences of millions of theme park visitors every year."

"Innovation extends to every area of our business," said David Grimm, Senior Vice President of Business Analytics and Industrial Engineering for Universal Destinations & Experiences. "Our tech-forward partnership with Hitachi reinforces our commitment to operating sustainably as we continue to offer guests around the world the most innovative and immersive entertainment experiences."

Comcast NBCUniversal has a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its global operations. Universal Destinations & Experiences' sustainability initiatives are focused on clean energy and maximizing energy efficiency, reducing and recycling waste, and conserving resources.

As a company that is, itself, committed to social innovation and environmental sustainability, Hitachi Digital Services' partnership with Universal illustrates Hitachi's broad commitment to these ideals by helping its clients implement programs to achieve similar goals. This includes supporting them through the transformation towards clean technology and a more sustainable future.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. To learn more, visit .

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD. To learn more, visit .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. To learn more visit .

About Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX)

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises – from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and more – to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. Learn more here .

