UAE Leaders Wish Philippines President Marcos On 127Th Independence Day
Leaders of the UAE congratulated Philippines leader on the country's Independence Day on Thursday, June 12.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a congratulatory message to Ferdinand Marcos, the president of the Philippines on the special occasion.
Along with the nation's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent over similar congratulatory messages.
