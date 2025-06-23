Glaze Window Tinting Brings Two Decades Of Sydney Expertise To Sunshine Coast Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



Industry veteran Thom Caruth relocates premium window tinting business to Queensland, offering unmatched value and experience to coastal communities

NIRIMBA, QLD - July 23, 2025 - After more than 20 years of serving Sydney's residential and commercial markets, Glaze Window Tinting has officially established operations on the Sunshine Coast, bringing decades of expertise to Queensland families seeking superior window film solutions.







Director Thom Caruth made the strategic move to the Sunshine Coast earlier this year as part of a lifestyle change, relocating with his wife to raise their child in the region's family-friendly environment while continuing to deliver the exceptional window tinting services that built his reputation in Sydney.

"Our goal is to bring superior window tinting services to the Sunshine Coast, ensuring homeowners and businesses experience the very best in heat reduction, privacy, and aesthetic enhancement," says Caruth. "With our manufacturer-backed warranties and commitment to excellence, we guarantee long-lasting performance and customer satisfaction."

Operating from his home base in Nirimba, Caruth now services the entire Sunshine Coast region, including Noosaville, Maroochydore, Tewantin, and surrounding communities. His home window tinting services ( ) address the unique challenges of Queensland's subtropical climate, where quality window films are essential rather than optional.

The company's residential tinting solutions deliver remarkable results for Sunshine Coast homeowners, reducing heat gain by up to 80% while blocking 99% of harmful UV rays that cause furniture fading and interior damage. These benefits are particularly valuable during the region's intense summer months, helping families maintain comfortable indoor temperatures while reducing energy costs.

Glaze Window Tinting's services extend beyond basic heat reduction. The premium films enhance privacy during daylight hours without sacrificing natural light or views, while significantly reducing glare on television and computer screens. For growing communities like Nirimba, where modern homes face Queensland's harsh sun exposure, professional window tinting represents a smart investment in property value and family comfort.

Caruth's extensive experience includes installing leading window films on Sydney's tallest office towers and heritage buildings, expertise he now applies to Sunshine Coast properties using high-quality materials from trusted brands including 3M, LLumar®, and Suntek. His hands-on approach ensures every project receives personal oversight, maintaining the quality standards that established his reputation over two decades.

The relocation reflects broader trends of professionals seeking lifestyle changes while maintaining business excellence. For Sunshine Coast residents, this means access to metropolitan-level expertise with local understanding of coastal environmental challenges, including salt air protection and extreme UV exposure.

Glaze Window Tinting offers comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial properties, with transparent pricing and written warranties. The company's commitment to quality materials and professional installation techniques has earned trust across Australia, now extending to Queensland's growing coastal communities.

For consultations and quotes, visit or contact Thom Caruth directly at 0419440537.

