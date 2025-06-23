Qatar Airways Announces Temporary Suspension Of Flights
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced on Monday a temporary suspension of its flights.
In a post on X, the airlines said, "As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights. We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."Read Also
Refrain from coming to the airport, check flight status: HIA
