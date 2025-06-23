403
Israelis Who Lost Homes To Iranian Missile Confront Rubble As Shock Sinks In
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Residents of a Tel Aviv apartment block destroyed on Sunday by an Iranian missile were returning to the site a day later to salvage belongings from the rubble and confront the emotional impact of losing their homes.
The missile struck the densely populated neighbourhood of Ramat Aviv, in the north of the city, shattering the block and adjacent houses and tearing away part of the exterior facade of a care home for the elderly.
At least 20 people were injured. Most of the care home residents had been evacuated in advance, while those who remained were in safe rooms or shelters at the time, according to police and first responders.
Osnat Steinberger, a 68-year-old artist who lived in the destroyed block, was not at home when the missile struck directly outside her window.
"All my memories, all my furniture, all my photos, artworks -- everything is gone," she told Reuters on Monday.
The building's exterior walls were gone. On one side, there was nothing left of people's homes but piles of rubble and twisted metal in blasted-out rooms. On the other, furniture, lamps, personal items and beds still covered in sheets were visible.
Soldiers and rescue workers were gathering whatever they could find. Volunteers in red helmets could be seen carrying out boxes, piles of books, plastic bags full of items and a rug.
Ilana Ben Ari, another resident, said it was taking time for her loss to sink in.
"In the first minute, when it happens, you're in shock and you kind of deny. You don't really realise what really happened. You only see it physically. But things start to come over at night," she said.
Israel began attacking Iran on June 13, saying it aimed to destroy its longtime enemy's nuclear capabilities. Its strikes have killed hundreds of Iranians, wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged nuclear and military sites.
Iran has retaliated against Israel with barrages of missiles that have killed 24 civilians and damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings. It has repeatedly targeted Tel Aviv, Israel's economic, business and cultural hub, which also has military sites located close to residential communities.
At the weekend the United States entered the war, bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites and raising fears of further escalation.
The wider Tel Aviv metropolitan area is home to 4 million people out of Israel's total population of 10 million.
Steinberger, Ben Ari and other Ramat Aviv residents said they wanted a return to peace as quickly as possible.
"I think there's no aim and no use for this war anymore, so I hope the Iranians will agree to talk, and there will be finally some kind of a ceasefire between Iran (and Israel) and of course between Gaza and Israel," said Steinberger.
