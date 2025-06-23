CJ 4DPLEX And EVT Sign Multi-Theater SCREENX Deal Across Australia, New Zealand And Germany

Six New 270-Degree Panoramic SCREENX Locations

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, has signed a six-theater deal with EVT , owners of Event Cinemas, the largest movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology. By extending select scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, SCREENX surrounds the audience with 270-degree, panoramic story-enhancing visuals that cannot be replicated at home.

EVT operates 76 Event Cinemas locations across Australia and New Zealand, making it the #1 exhibitor in the region, as well as 44 CineStar locations in Germany. The agreement will allow EVT to launch SCREENX to new audiences in all three territories.

This deal builds on the existing collaboration between EVT and CJ 4DPLEX, which already includes seven multi-sensory 4DX auditoriums and two SCREENX locations in Australia. Since launching, SCREENX has been well received at Event Cinemas Robina and Campbelltown. The full list of new SCREENX locations is still being finalised, with the next location expected to open in time for this year's Christmas holiday season.

"We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with EVT as we continue to redefine the cinematic experience for moviegoers around the world," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "This expansion is a testament to the growing demand for innovative theaters like 4DX and SCREENX, and we look forward to bringing these premium film formats to even more audiences across Australia, New Zealand and Germany."

EVT's General Manager of Cinema Operations, Daniel McCabe added, "At EVT, we're committed to delivering a variety of innovative cinema experiences. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX allows us to continue to lead the market in premium formats, reflecting our ongoing strategy to enhance the value of our customers entertainment experience across our regions."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and London. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

Event Cinemas is part of EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

Entertainment: 140+ Cinema Experiences | 150+ Bars and Restaurants | Wellness

Event Cinemas AU & NZ | BCC Cinemas | Rialto Cinemas | The Embassy | CineStar Germany | Moonlight | Skyline Drive In | State Theatre | SpaQ | Thredbo leisure Centre & Golf Course | Rydges Formosa Golf Course

Ventures: ~$2B Property Portfolio | Partnerships

EVT Property Development | EVT Hotel Management | EDGE CT | EVT Media & Sponsorship | EVT Partnerships | The Parlour Lane Company

Travel: 80+ Hotels | Australia's number 1 Ski Resort

QT | Rydges | Atura | LyLo | Independent Collection by EVT | Thredbo

ASX top 200: EVT | ~$1Bn Annual turnover | Team of ~9000

