Anchor Unlocks Industry-First Auto-Billing For Any Time Tracking Software

The company's QBO Time Activities integration lets accountants get paid for any service-using any pricing model-expanding its flexible, first-to-market payment tools.

New York, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchor , the free-to-use autonomous billing and collection platform for accounting and professional-service businesses, today introduced a first-to-market deep integration to QuickBooks Online (QBO) that turns tracked hours from any time-tracking tool connected to QBO into payments, pre-approved by the client.





When used with Anchor's Pre-approved hourly services, every hourly engagement carries a cap the client has already approved. In one click, time entries from QuickBooks Time, Big Time, Toggl, Harvest, or any other tracker that syncs with QBO flow into a matching invoice in Anchor, where they can be reviewed and adjusted before the invoice is issued and the payment is processed automatically.

"Our customers wanted a faster path from time tracking to payment, and this industry-first release delivers it," said Rom Lakritz, Co-founder and CEO of Anchor. "No other solution offers this capability within one unified billing hub, giving accountants unmatched speed and certainty for their cash flow in the most simple and automatic way."

Key benefits

Automatic sync - Instantly pulls every billable entry from any time tracker connected through QBO Time Activities straight into the correct invoice in Anchor.

Works with any tracker - if it syncs to QBO, it syncs to Anchor; support for non-QBO trackers is coming soon.

One-click billing - Tracked time from any QBO-synced tracker is checked against the pre-approved hourly cap, appears on the invoice with its notes, duration, and service name, can be edited in Anchor for last-minute tweaks, then is sent and paid in seconds with no back-and-forth.

Zero manual entry - Streamlines billable hours directly into invoices, eliminating copy-paste workflows and spreadsheet rework while cutting time spent and error risk.

Map once, bill forever - Anchor links each client and service to its QBO counterpart so every hour lands in the right place.

Data integrity maintained - Edits in Anchor never touch the original record in QBO, and invoiced entries are auto-marked as converted to prevent double billing. Each QBO entry keeps its notes, duration, and service name.

“Firms can keep tracking time in whatever tool they love, open Anchor, and watch the invoice write itself,” added Tal Ben Bassat, COO of Anchor.“Firms no longer need to juggle spreadsheets or copy-paste timesheets, it's true hands-free billing, from proposal to payment, with zero extra clicks. This launch is part of a much larger effort to let them get paid in any way they can imagine.”

Availability and pricing

The new feature is live for all Anchor customers today, joining the Pre-approved Hourly Cap and hundreds of other features. Anchor remains free to use, with no subscription or credit card fees, and the same flat $5 fee per transaction we've maintained for the past four years. Users can activate the integration in seconds under Integration Settings.

About Anchor

Anchor is reinventing financial workflows for accounting and professional service businesses by simplifying proposals, agreements, invoicing, and payments. By replacing rigid document-based workflows with interactive agreements, Anchor helps firms eliminate revenue loss, improve cash flow, and grow profits. Trusted by thousands of firms, Anchor collects its five-dollar flat fee only when customers are paid. Learn more at .





