Physicsx Raises $135M Series B To Usher In A New Era Of AI-Native Engineering And Manufacturing

LONDON, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhysicsX , a London-headquartered company accelerating industrial innovation with AI, announced today that it has raised $135 million as part of its Series B financing. The round was led by Atomico, with participation from Temasek, Siemens, Applied Materials, July Fund, and continued support from existing investors including General Catalyst, NGP, Radius Capital, Standard Investments, and Allen & Co. The capital raised will accelerate the company's global growth and the industrial adoption of its enterprise software platform across aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductors, materials, and energy.

Cofounded by Robin Tuluie, formerly Head of R&D at Renault (Alpine) F1 and Mercedes F1 and Vehicle Technology Director at Bentley Motors, and Jacomo Corbo, formerly Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of QuantumBlack (AI by McKinsey) and Chief Race Strategist at Renault (Alpine) F1, PhysicsX is building a new engineering software stack to bring deep AI enablement to the whole engineering lifecycle. Its mission: to equip advanced manufacturing organizations in critical industries with the tools to solve their hardest challenges at a radically accelerated pace.

Why Now: A Transformative Moment for Engineering

Engineering is at an inflection point. Innovation in advanced manufacturing has never been more urgent or more consequential. These industries underpin our economies, are central to the sustainability transition, and sit at the heart of today's sovereignty challenges. They are also held back by resource and skills bottlenecks and struggle to keep pace with the increasing complexity and speed of change. PhysicsX is building into this gap with the conviction that AI-native engineering software can solve many of the most fundamental challenges inherent to hardware innovation.



“This round reflects the importance and the needs of the industries that we're building into,” said Jacomo Corbo, CEO & Co-Founder of PhysicsX.“The tectonic plates of the global economy are being reshaped by industrial manufacturing. Geopolitical currents and the questions of sovereignty and supply chain resilience are most strongly felt here. At the same time, innovation within these fields has never been more urgent. We're building into that unmet need and bringing new software and AI capabilities to fundamentally overhaul what engineering looks like today and transform how hardware innovation is executed.”

"PhysicsX is unlocking a new engineering paradigm. They're not just shortening design cycles, lowering costs, and accelerating innovation: they're empowering engineers to solve problems that were previously beyond human intuition. By fusing frontier AI research with deep industrial expertise, the team is building transformative tools for the sectors that underpin the global economy. We're proud to lead this investment and support PhysicsX in shaping the future of software-defined engineering,” said Laura Connell, Partner at Atomico.

"PhysicsX is a developer-first AI platform that redefines what's possible for engineers. Since our investment nearly 2 years ago, PhysicsX has significantly scaled their team and solutions to help the world's advanced industries better design, build and operate their most critical and complex systems," said Paul Kwan, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

Trusted by Advanced Manufacturing Companies

PhysicsX's technology is already embedded in the workflows of some of the world's most sophisticated engineering and manufacturing organizations, solving high-stakes, real-world problems in the most demanding environments.

"The convergence of industrial expertise and AI capabilities is unleashing extraordinary potential to revolutionize how we design, simulate, and manufacture. Our strategic investment in PhysicsX builds on our successful collaboration in developing AI-based deep physics simulations and underscores our conviction in their ability to accelerate industrial innovation," said Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Siemens. "PhysicsX, with its strong European roots, can drive global transformation in industrial AI while building on Europe's industrial strength and world-class AI talent pool to create solutions that will define the future of manufacturing, particularly in mission-critical applications where performance and reliability are paramount. This aligns perfectly with Siemens' vision of trustworthy, industrial-grade AI that delivers real-world impact."

Since its Series A in November 2023, PhysicsX has scaled rapidly, growing to a team of over 150 and more than quadrupling revenue. The new $135 million investment brings total funding to nearly $170 million and will enable PhysicsX to aggressively pursue global expansion and fast-track the development of larger, more powerful physics foundation models.

About PhysicsX

PhysicsX is a physical AI company on a mission to accelerate innovation and overhaul what engineering and manufacturing look like today. The company is building a new software stack to deliver deep AI enablement across the entire engineering lifecycle. PhysicsX partners with leading organizations in aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductors, materials, and energy, supporting them on some of their most critical and complex challenges.

