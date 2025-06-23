BASE Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Couchbase To Haveli Investments
Why is there an investigation?
On June 20, 2025, Couchbase announced that it had agreed to be sold to Haveli for $24.50 per share in cash.
“We are investigating whether the Couchbase Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Couchbase shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Couchbase shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”
