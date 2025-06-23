Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesian government evacuates ninety-six of their civilians from Iran

2025-06-23 09:08:41
(MENAFN) The Indonesian government announced on Monday that it successfully evacuated 96 of its citizens from Iran amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono revealed that the evacuees were first transported to Azerbaijan on Saturday before being flown back to Indonesia.

He expressed his gratitude towards Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, for his country’s support in facilitating the evacuation process.

Sugiono made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Bayramov held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Turkiye, which was held from June 21 to 22, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry released on Monday.

Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director of citizen protection, explained that the repatriation would take place in several stages.

The first group is scheduled to depart from Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, on a commercial flight Monday and is expected to arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday.

