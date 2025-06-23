403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesian government evacuates ninety-six of their civilians from Iran
(MENAFN) The Indonesian government announced on Monday that it successfully evacuated 96 of its citizens from Iran amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono revealed that the evacuees were first transported to Azerbaijan on Saturday before being flown back to Indonesia.
He expressed his gratitude towards Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, for his country’s support in facilitating the evacuation process.
Sugiono made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Bayramov held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Turkiye, which was held from June 21 to 22, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry released on Monday.
Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director of citizen protection, explained that the repatriation would take place in several stages.
The first group is scheduled to depart from Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, on a commercial flight Monday and is expected to arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono revealed that the evacuees were first transported to Azerbaijan on Saturday before being flown back to Indonesia.
He expressed his gratitude towards Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, for his country’s support in facilitating the evacuation process.
Sugiono made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Bayramov held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Turkiye, which was held from June 21 to 22, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry released on Monday.
Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director of citizen protection, explained that the repatriation would take place in several stages.
The first group is scheduled to depart from Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, on a commercial flight Monday and is expected to arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment