Romania Furniture Market Review 2019-2024 And Outlook 2025-2026 Featuring Analysis Of 70 Major Companies
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the Romania furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Romania?
For a selection of around 70 major Romania furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered
Romania: Market at a Glance
- Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026
Romania: Macro Data
- Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts
Romania: Furniture Consumption
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin
Romania: Furniture Imports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin
Romania: Furniture Production
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System
Romania: Furniture Exports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area
Romania: Methodological Notes
Romania: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment