Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Urges World Not To Forget Gaza's Need For Humanitarian Aid

Pope Urges World Not To Forget Gaza's Need For Humanitarian Aid


2025-06-22 08:01:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called on the world not to forget the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as war in the Middle East broadened with overnight US strikes on Iran.

"In this context that includes Israel and Palestine, there is a risk that the daily suffering of peoples is forgotten, in particular in Gaza and other territories, where there is an ever greater urgency for adequate humanitarian aid," the Pope said following his weekly Angelus prayer.

MENAFN22062025000063011010ID1109706304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search