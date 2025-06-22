Pope Urges World Not To Forget Gaza's Need For Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called on the world not to forget the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as war in the Middle East broadened with overnight US strikes on Iran.

"In this context that includes Israel and Palestine, there is a risk that the daily suffering of peoples is forgotten, in particular in Gaza and other territories, where there is an ever greater urgency for adequate humanitarian aid," the Pope said following his weekly Angelus prayer.