GCC Chief: Israeli Occupation's Attack On Iran Violates Int'l Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al-Budaiwi, affirmed on Saturday the Council's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran, considering them a "blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states."
In his speech during the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Al-Budaiwi said these attacks "once again demonstrate the recklessness, arrogance, and disregard for international law by the Israeli occupation government."
He reiterated the GCC's call for the necessity of keeping communication and diplomatic channels open, considering this "the only path to avoid a regional explosion."
Regarding developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Al-Budaiwi renewed the GCC countries' support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to alleviate their suffering, end the blockade imposed on the Strip.
On another note, Al-Budaiwi confirmed the GCC's support for the joint Islamic action efforts made by the OIC since its establishment, saying the GCC "will remain supportive of its principles and a partner in its political, economic, and humanitarian endeavors."
He added that "the most prominent roles of the GCC in supporting the OIC are reflected in the priority issues of the Islamic world."
He pointed to the political support provided by the Council during emergency Islamic summits, as well as support for reconstruction plans in disaster-affected areas and the defense of the rights of Islamic peoples in all international forums, stemming from the principle of Islamic solidarity.
He affirmed that the GCC has played a central role in combating Islamophobia and countering campaigns aimed at distorting the image of Islam, by supporting the OIC's efforts at the UN and adopting historic resolutions that promote coexistence and mutual respect.
Al-Budaiwi concluded his speech by noting that the balanced policies and wise visions of the GCC countries have long served as a safety valve in the face of political turmoil and fluctuations. This, he said, is evidence that stability is a direct result of wise leadership that plans effectively, understands the aspirations of its people, and manages regional balances with strategic intelligence.
He added, "While some are consumed by the flames of conflict, the GCC countries continue to move forward steadily, transforming into economic and diplomatic poles on the international stage," noting that "instead of being a field for regional power struggles, our region can be seen as a unified and a civilizational and economic competitor on the global stage." (pickup prvious)
