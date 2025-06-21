'Stay Rooted In Your Culture': Rajasthan Assembly Speaker To Diaspora In France

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani addressed the Rajasthani diaspora during a special event at the Indian Embassy in Paris on Saturday.

In his address, he urged the expatriate community to remain connected to their roots while continuing to work with dedication in their adopted country.

“Do not let your roots dry up,” he said, emphasising the importance of preserving Indian culture and values abroad.

Devnani highlighted Rajasthan's growing global footprint in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and education. He noted that the state is fast emerging as a hub for startups and innovation, and holds a leadership position in green and solar energy production. Significant advancements in drinking water schemes, infrastructure development, and the digital village initiative were also underscored.

The event in Paris became a moment of pride for the Indian and Rajasthani diaspora in France, who gathered to hear the leader from their homeland. The audience responded warmly to Devnani's call to remain cultural ambassadors of India abroad

Addressing the youth, he said,“You are the bridge that connects the rich tradition of Rajasthan with the global stage. Your experience, skills, and ideas are invaluable to us.”

He invoked the legacy of Rajasthan's icons, stating,“The devotion of Meerabai and the valour of Maharana Pratap are the true identity of Rajasthan. Along with your professional achievements, always remember your responsibilities towards your motherland.”

The Indian Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, along with members of the Rajasthani community, felicitated Devnani during the programme.

The event saw participation from students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and artists from districts such as Dungarpur, Banswara, Jaipur, and Udaipur. The evening also featured captivating musical performances by two Rajasthani artists.

On Saturday, Vasudev Devnani continued his overseas tour and arrived in Berlin, Germany. He was warmly welcomed by members of overseas Indian organisations and the Indian community upon his arrival in the German capital.