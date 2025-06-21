War Update: 88 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 16:00 on Thursday, June 19, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled populated areas with artillery and mortars, including Prohres, Tymofiivka, Rivne, Myropilske, and Prokhody in Sumy region, and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region.

Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region was hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , nine clashes occurred since the morning. Additionally, the enemy conducted five airstrikes using guided aerial bombs and carried out 40 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Russian troops launched nine attacks on Ukraine's Defense Forces positions near Vovchansk and Zelene; four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 18 attacks throughout the day near Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and Zelena Dolyna; five clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there were two clashes near Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Dyliivka, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne. Ukraine's forces repelled 10 assaults, while five clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian invaders attempted 28 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, and Orikhove. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy; fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults. The enemy is trying to advance near Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Novosilka, and Shevchenko. Three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

No combat clashes have been recorded so far in the Kupiansk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors .

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, State Border Guard Service Spokesperson Andrii Demchenko stated that Russian forces are concentrating their attacks mostly on the border areas of Sumy region, and the number of airstrikes in Chernihiv region has increased.