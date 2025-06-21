Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Young Farmer Contest Winners Declared

Young Farmer Contest Winners Declared


2025-06-21 04:10:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The results of Namude Adukkalathottam (Our Kitchen Garden) Doha – Young Farmer Contest 2024, which saw participation from over 80 students across various schools, have been announced.
The fourth season of the initiative encouraged students to cultivate home gardens and showcase their dedication to sustainable agriculture. Participants who achieved the most successful harvests were selected as winners.
First prize (shared) – Thameem Ahmad (MES Indian School), Alphonsa Hanna Viju (Olive International School); second prize (shared) – Mikha Mary Jinesh (Shantiniketan Indian School), Jia Maria Jitto (MES Indian School); third prize – T Lakshmi Dakshayani (Rajagiri Public School); consolation prize – Ustat Kaur (Rajagiri Public School).
All participants were provided with a variety of vegetable saplings free of cost by the organisers, along with the necessary guidance and support to nurture their gardens.
The contest was held from October 2024 to April 2025, offering students a seven-month period to grow and care for their home gardens. This initiative helped students gain hands-on experience in organic farming while
instilling in them a sense of environmental responsibility and self-sufficiency.

MENAFN21062025000067011011ID1109703383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search