Young Farmer Contest Winners Declared
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The results of Namude Adukkalathottam (Our Kitchen Garden) Doha – Young Farmer Contest 2024, which saw participation from over 80 students across various schools, have been announced.
The fourth season of the initiative encouraged students to cultivate home gardens and showcase their dedication to sustainable agriculture. Participants who achieved the most successful harvests were selected as winners.
First prize (shared) – Thameem Ahmad (MES Indian School), Alphonsa Hanna Viju (Olive International School); second prize (shared) – Mikha Mary Jinesh (Shantiniketan Indian School), Jia Maria Jitto (MES Indian School); third prize – T Lakshmi Dakshayani (Rajagiri Public School); consolation prize – Ustat Kaur (Rajagiri Public School).
All participants were provided with a variety of vegetable saplings free of cost by the organisers, along with the necessary guidance and support to nurture their gardens.
The contest was held from October 2024 to April 2025, offering students a seven-month period to grow and care for their home gardens. This initiative helped students gain hands-on experience in organic farming while
instilling in them a sense of environmental responsibility and self-sufficiency.
