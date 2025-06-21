'They Betrayed My Trust': Moradabad Woman Accuses Co-Workers Of Rape, Rs 1.1 Crore Scam
In a deeply disturbing incident, a 25-year-old woman from Moradabad has accused three of her colleagues at a private finance firm of gang-raping her and cheating her out of Rs 1.1 crore. The FIR, filed at Majhola police station, details how a relationship of professional trust spiraled into betrayal and trauma.
'He said my money would double'
The woman said that one of the men, who worked closely with her, convinced her to invest her savings in the company with promises of handsome returns. Placing her trust in him, she not only put in her own money but also persuaded her family and friends to invest based on his advice.
"I trusted him. He said I'd get double the money in no time," she reportedly told the police.
But soon, things began to unravel. Whenever she asked for her money back, he allegedly dodged her with excuses and delays.
A trap disguised as a refund
Eventually, the man invited her to his home, claiming he would return the money in person. Once there, he allegedly offered her a drink. According to her complaint, it was laced with sedatives. After she lost consciousness, she said, the man and two of his associates raped her.
She woke up in shock and disbelief, only to realise the betrayal went far beyond financial deception.
Police file FIR, start investigation:
Taking her complaint seriously, police have registered a case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include gang rape, cheating, wrongful restraint and confinement, and criminal intimidation.
Moradabad SP (City) Kunwar Ranvijay Singh confirmed the registration of the FIR and said a full investigation is underway. "We are verifying all claims and gathering evidence. Appropriate action will be taken," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment