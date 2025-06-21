Russia Eyes Long-Term Economic Ties With India, Others: Putin

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum's plenary session, Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India.

“Let me remind you that we agreed to prepare long-term cooperation plans with key partners,” Putin said while emphasising that“action plans, including those with countries like India, should be completed shortly.”

“We have already set a goal to boost oil and gas exports. To achieve this, we will develop relations with partners, remove trade barriers, explore new market niches, build infrastructure, and deepen investment cooperation,” he said.

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025 often dubbed as 'Russian Davos' this year has the theme“Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.”

Putin denied that China and Russia are forming a new multipolar world order.

“A new world order is emerging naturally, like the rising sun. There's no way to halt it, our role is to formalise this process and facilitate it, ensuring it develops in a more balanced way that aligns with the interests of the vast majority of nations,” Putin said.

India at the SPIEF was represented by the Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw, who is also the minister for Information and Broadcasting, delivered keynote addresses at two significant sessions.

Speaking at a session 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence', he highlighted India's advancements in AI and its vision for ethical and inclusive technological growth.

While addressing the India-Russia Business Forum, he emphasised the deepening economic ties between the two countries and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Vaishnaw had several meetings with Russian Federal Ministers, leading industrialists, technology leaders, and investors.

These discussions focused on enhancing India-Russia cooperation in critical sectors including Logistics & Transportation, Infrastructure Development, Railway Modernisation, Information Technology & Artificial Intelligence.

These engagements underscored“India's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with Russia, particularly in technology-driven and infrastructure domains, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and global digital transformation,” a press release from the Embassy of India in Moscow said.

His visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia relationship, paving the way for mutual growth and innovation, it added.

BUSINESS MOSCOW

The US President said he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well,“will be loaded to the brim” with additional countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in“The Ages!”

“No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said in a statement that it has decided to“formally recommend” Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in“recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

At a moment of“heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond”, the statement claimed.

It said this“intervention” stands as a testament to his role as a“genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue”.

It also noted Trump's“offers” to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“President Trump's leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building. Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran,” the Pakistani government said.

In a post on X, John Bolton, who was National Security Advisor during Trump's first term as President, said the Republican leader wants a Nobel Peace Prize, because former US president Barack Obama received one.

“He won't get it for solving the Russian-Ukraine war. He tried unsuccessfully to claim credit for the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. He's now failing to reach an agreement with Iran, and is being asked by Israel to help destroy Tehran's nuclear-weapons programme. And he still hasn't made up his mind,” Bolton said.

Obama had been US President for less than eight months when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

On May 10, Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a“full and immediate” ceasefire after a“long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

He has repeated the claim over a dozen times that he“helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump said that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a“lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.

Modi and Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada earlier this week. But Trump returned to Washington early. Before wrapping up his first visit to Canada in a decade, Modi had a 35-minute phone conversation with Trump in Washington.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a video message from Kananaskis that Modi clearly conveyed to Trump that at“no point” during the days following Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan.

The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation, Misri had said.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for lunch at the White House.

Later speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said,“Reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war... ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi just left, just a little while ago, just left, and we're working a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan.”

