Michelle Obama Says She's 'Glad' For Not Having A Son, Explains Why: Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a candid and humorous moment on the latest episode of The Light Podcast (IMO), former US First Lady Michelle Obama said she has no regrets about not having a son, quipping that he would've just been a“pint-sized version” of her husband, Barack Obama.

Speaking with her brother Craig Robinson and radio host Angie Martinez during a discussion on masculinity and parenting, Obama replied to Martinez's comment,“You should've thrown a boy in the mix,” by saying,“I'm so glad I didn't have a boy.”

Netizens react

A netizen replied,“That marriage is over.”

Another said,“She just keeps on dissing him but she has the two girls?? 😜”

Earlier on Fathers Day, Michelle penned a heartfelt message, saying,“I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger,” Michelle wrote.“@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what - even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders. We've always been so grateful.”

The eldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Malia Ann, ditched her last name in 2024. The 26-year-old has chosen to go by "Malia Ann" professionally, seeking to carve out her own identity as a filmmaker and creative force, independent of her family's political legacy.

Michelle Obama has recently opened up in interviews and on her podcast about the family's personal journey , marriage struggles, and parenting experiences. The Obamas, married since 1992, have two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

According to Page Six, Barack Obama previously suggested that his back-to-back terms in office from 2009 to 2017 took a toll on his relationship with the former first lady.

“Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her,” Barack said in an exclusive May 2023 interview with CBS news, praising Michelle for being“forgiving” of his shortcomings.



