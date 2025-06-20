UAE: Top 6 Property Hotspots To Invest In This Summer

With the UAE temperature rising‭, ‬so is the appetite for investors looking for real estate hotspots‭. ‬The country's real estate market remains active all year‐round‭ ‬-‭ ‬with transactions reaching more than Dh239‭ ‬billion in the first three months of 2024‭ ‬alone‭, ‬and investors looking for projects‭ ‬that combine lifestyle‭, ‬location‭, ‬and financial upside‭. ‬Whitewill‭, ‬a luxury real estate agency‭, ‬shared with‭ ‬Khaleej Times‭ ‬a list of strategic locations that have long-term value‭, ‬vision‭, ‬and seasonal appeal‭ ‬-‭ ‬from branded beachfront escapes to smart city zones‭.‬

‭ ‬ Al Marjan Island‭, ‬Ras Al Khaimah

Recommended For YouUAE: Why this German expat believes life is the best financial advisor

With more investors prioritising coastal living‭, ‬Al Marjan Island is experiencing a surge in demand‭, ‬especially with the upcoming Wynn Resort transforming the area into a hospitality hub‭. ‬It has direct beachfront access and the rare opportunity to own a branded residence beside a future integrated gaming and entertainment destination‭.‬

‭ ‬Apartments begin at Dh585,000‭, ‬with ultra-luxury homes priced up to more than Dh30‭ ‬million‭. ‬Investors can expect between 8‭ ‬and‭ ‬9+‭ ‬per cent rental yields and more than 20‭ ‬per cent YoY‭ (‬year-on-year‭) ‬appreciation in some enclaves‭.‬

‭ ‬It is good to note that Ras Al Khaimah International Airport recently announced significant expansion with a new 30,000‭ ‬sqm terminal to boost tourism as the emirate eyes three million travellers‭.‬

‭ ‬The expansion of the RAK Airport is seen by industry leaders as big boost to the emirates'‭ ‬tourism‭, ‬especially those coming from India‭, ‬China and Western Europe‭.‬

‭ ‬

Business Bay

In a market where short-term rental returns drive demand‭, ‬Business Bay continues to attract buyers looking for income-generating‭ ‬assets in the city centre‭. ‬Its strongest draw is the fusion of location and luxury‭, ‬with proximity to DIFC‭ (‬Dubai International‭ ‬Financial Centre‭) ‬and Downtown Dubai‭, ‬with Dubai Canal weaving its way through‭.‬

‭ ‬Studios and 1–2BR apartments average Dh1.4M‭, ‬delivering 6–7‭ ‬per cent yields and strong resale demand‭. ‬Among standout offerings is the Waldorf Astoria Residences‭ ‬-‭ ‬a branded address that blends high-end services with everyday practicality‭.‬

‭ ‬The project‭ ‬'Gateway to Business Bay'‭ ‬was also recently announced‭, ‬adding another striking new landmark to Dubai when the project is completed in 2029‭. ‬The 48-storey‭ ‬Lumena Tower by Omniyat is a flagship commercial development strategically positioned on Sheikh Zayed Road‭, ‬at the intersection‭ ‬of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai‭. ‬It will have an open-air Sky Theatre‭, ‬a first-of-its-kind entertainment and event space located at the top of a commercial tower‭.‬

‭ ‬

Dubai Creek Harbour

Demand is consistently rising for communities that combine prestige‭, ‬proximity‭, ‬and waterfront serenity‭, ‬and Dubai Creek Harbour‭ ‬checks all those boxes‭. ‬The star feature here is its master-planned waterfront living‭, ‬enhanced by green spaces and direct views of the Dubai Creek Tower‭.‬

‭ ‬Waterfront apartments start at Dh1.45‭ ‬million‭, ‬while luxury villas exceed Dh5‭ ‬million‭. ‬With rental yields of 6–6.8‭ ‬per cent and consistent appreciation‭, ‬the area balances luxury with long-term potential‭. ‬Dubai Creek Harbour is a favourite‭ ‬among buyers seeking a premium lifestyle with investment upside‭, ‬noted Whitewill‭.‬

‭ ‬

Yas Island‭, ‬Abu Dhabi

In the Capital‭, ‬investors are eyeing Yas Island for its unique blend of leisure‭, ‬family appeal‭, ‬and short-stay rental potential‭.‬‭ ‬The island's standout quality lies in its lifestyle proposition‭, ‬from theme parks and golf to marinas and cultural hotspots‭, ‬all within a well-planned residential setting‭.‬

‭ ‬Villas average Dh4.5‭ ‬million‭, ‬with apartments priced between Dh1.2‭ ‬million and Dh3.8‭ ‬million‭. ‬There is also Waldorf Astoria Yas‭ ‬Island that offers waterfront premium hospitality brand‭, ‬making it an attractive asset for both use and investment‭.‬

‭ ‬A big announcement early this year was made by Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi with the introduction of new attractions this summer‭, ‬including 12‭ ‬new rides and slides‭, ‬in addition to new dining offerings‭.‬

‭ ‬

Dubai South

Investors are increasingly drawn to Dubai South for its affordability and alignment with the UAE's infrastructure vision‭. ‬As a future-ready hub near the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport expansion‭, ‬logistics hubs‭, ‬and‭ ‬the Expo 2020‭ ‬legacy infrastructure‭, ‬its core appeal lies in early-mover advantage and the opportunity to ride the wave of long‭-‬term growth‭.‬

‭ ‬Whitewill noted there is a strong uptake in off-plan units starting at Dh800,000‭, ‬with a projected 15–25‭ ‬per cent value growth by 2030‭ ‬and rental returns of 6–8‭ ‬per cent‭.‬

‭ ‬Industry experts earlier said‭, ‬property prices in Dubai South are forecast to increase by a further 15-20‭ ‬per cent in the near‭ ‬term‭, ‬as the Dh128‭ ‬billion‭ ($‬35‭ ‬billion‭) ‬expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South is fuelling a major real estate boom in the area‭, ‬data shows‭. ‬According to data from Betterhomes‭, ‬property transactions in the area have already exceeded‭ ‬Dh15‭ ‬billion in the first five months of 2025‭.‬

The neighbouring Expo City‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬exemplifies the area's appeal with a wellness-first‭, ‬car-free community design in the city's innovation hub‭, ‬tailored for a new generation of buyers‭.‬

‭ ‬

Jumeirah Village Circle‭ (‬JVC‭)‬

Known among residents as affordable‭, ‬accessible‭, ‬and increasingly design-driven‭, ‬JVC remains a go-to for buyers seeking strong yields without compromising on lifestyle‭. ‬The area's main pull is its ability to deliver rental income and resident satisfaction‭. ‬Road access has also recently significantly improved‭.‬

‭ ‬Apartments start at Dh650,000‭ ‬and entry-level villas at Dh1.6‭ ‬million‭, ‬offering 7–8.6‭ ‬per cent yields‭. ‬The district's consistent rental demand makes it ideal for first-time investors‭.‬