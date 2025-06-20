UAE: Top 6 Property Hotspots To Invest In This Summer
With the UAE temperature rising, so is the appetite for investors looking for real estate hotspots. The country's real estate market remains active all year‐round - with transactions reaching more than Dh239 billion in the first three months of 2024 alone, and investors looking for projects that combine lifestyle, location, and financial upside. Whitewill, a luxury real estate agency, shared with Khaleej Times a list of strategic locations that have long-term value, vision, and seasonal appeal - from branded beachfront escapes to smart city zones.
With more investors prioritising coastal living, Al Marjan Island is experiencing a surge in demand, especially with the upcoming Wynn Resort transforming the area into a hospitality hub. It has direct beachfront access and the rare opportunity to own a branded residence beside a future integrated gaming and entertainment destination.
Apartments begin at Dh585,000, with ultra-luxury homes priced up to more than Dh30 million. Investors can expect between 8 and 9+ per cent rental yields and more than 20 per cent YoY (year-on-year) appreciation in some enclaves.
It is good to note that Ras Al Khaimah International Airport recently announced significant expansion with a new 30,000 sqm terminal to boost tourism as the emirate eyes three million travellers.
The expansion of the RAK Airport is seen by industry leaders as big boost to the emirates' tourism, especially those coming from India, China and Western Europe.
Business Bay
In a market where short-term rental returns drive demand, Business Bay continues to attract buyers looking for income-generating assets in the city centre. Its strongest draw is the fusion of location and luxury, with proximity to DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) and Downtown Dubai, with Dubai Canal weaving its way through.
Studios and 1–2BR apartments average Dh1.4M, delivering 6–7 per cent yields and strong resale demand. Among standout offerings is the Waldorf Astoria Residences - a branded address that blends high-end services with everyday practicality.
The project 'Gateway to Business Bay' was also recently announced, adding another striking new landmark to Dubai when the project is completed in 2029. The 48-storey Lumena Tower by Omniyat is a flagship commercial development strategically positioned on Sheikh Zayed Road, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. It will have an open-air Sky Theatre, a first-of-its-kind entertainment and event space located at the top of a commercial tower.
Dubai Creek Harbour
Demand is consistently rising for communities that combine prestige, proximity, and waterfront serenity, and Dubai Creek Harbour checks all those boxes. The star feature here is its master-planned waterfront living, enhanced by green spaces and direct views of the Dubai Creek Tower.
Waterfront apartments start at Dh1.45 million, while luxury villas exceed Dh5 million. With rental yields of 6–6.8 per cent and consistent appreciation, the area balances luxury with long-term potential. Dubai Creek Harbour is a favourite among buyers seeking a premium lifestyle with investment upside, noted Whitewill.
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
In the Capital, investors are eyeing Yas Island for its unique blend of leisure, family appeal, and short-stay rental potential. The island's standout quality lies in its lifestyle proposition, from theme parks and golf to marinas and cultural hotspots, all within a well-planned residential setting.
Villas average Dh4.5 million, with apartments priced between Dh1.2 million and Dh3.8 million. There is also Waldorf Astoria Yas Island that offers waterfront premium hospitality brand, making it an attractive asset for both use and investment.
A big announcement early this year was made by Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi with the introduction of new attractions this summer, including 12 new rides and slides, in addition to new dining offerings.
Dubai South
Investors are increasingly drawn to Dubai South for its affordability and alignment with the UAE's infrastructure vision. As a future-ready hub near the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport expansion, logistics hubs, and the Expo 2020 legacy infrastructure, its core appeal lies in early-mover advantage and the opportunity to ride the wave of long-term growth.
Whitewill noted there is a strong uptake in off-plan units starting at Dh800,000, with a projected 15–25 per cent value growth by 2030 and rental returns of 6–8 per cent.
Industry experts earlier said, property prices in Dubai South are forecast to increase by a further 15-20 per cent in the near term, as the Dh128 billion ($35 billion) expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South is fuelling a major real estate boom in the area, data shows. According to data from Betterhomes, property transactions in the area have already exceeded Dh15 billion in the first five months of 2025.
The neighbouring Expo City, meanwhile, exemplifies the area's appeal with a wellness-first, car-free community design in the city's innovation hub, tailored for a new generation of buyers.
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
Known among residents as affordable, accessible, and increasingly design-driven, JVC remains a go-to for buyers seeking strong yields without compromising on lifestyle. The area's main pull is its ability to deliver rental income and resident satisfaction. Road access has also recently significantly improved.
Apartments start at Dh650,000 and entry-level villas at Dh1.6 million, offering 7–8.6 per cent yields. The district's consistent rental demand makes it ideal for first-time investors.
