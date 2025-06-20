'Won't Get Nobel Peace Prize': Trump Reiterates He 'Stopped' India-Pak Conflict, Says 'People Know, That's What Matters'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After a former Pentagon official hit out at Donald Trump over“his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize”, the US President said on Saturday that he may not win the prestigious award for his work in the recently-brokered Rwanda-Congo deal, or for other international agreements which he believes he helped negotiate.

Trump also reiterated that he 'stopped' India-Pakistan conflict - a claim India has rejected multiple times. He also highlighted a“wonderful Treaty” that he said the US“arranged” between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda.

“I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades. Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents,” Trump's post read.

It added,“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

Later in the social media post, he said he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize“no matter what I do,” but“the people know, and that's all that matters to me!”

Trump said,“I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo...”

“I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River)...,” he said.

"...and I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in“The Ages!,” the US President said.

He added,“No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me!”

Pakistan took to X social media platform to announce that US President Donald Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026“in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

The announcement was made on X by the Pakistan government:“Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakista has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

The nomination came after Trump was asked Friday about the Nobel and said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan and arranging a treaty he said would be signed on Monday to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said.“They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals," he was quoted as saying.