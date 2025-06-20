Swiss State Ownership Of Beyond Gravity To Be Formalised
In particular, the law must define the purpose of the federal participation and the public interest in the company.
The Federal Council sees participation in Beyond Gravity as an opportunity to cover a broad range of security policy interests.
+ Five weaknesses in Fortress Switzerland
In addition to equipping the armed forces with space technology products and services, this also includes securing access to space-based infrastructures and technologies.
Parliament adopted a motion on March 10. The planned privatisation of Beyond Gravity, Ruag International's space business, will therefore not be pursued further.
The motion instructs the Federal Council to create the legal basis and take measures to retain control or full ownership of Beyond Gravity.More More Swiss parliament prohibits sale of Swiss space company Beyond Gravity
This content was published on Mar 11, 2025 The Swiss parliament has said that the Swiss government should not sell the Swiss space company Beyond Gravity, which is part of RUAG.Read more: Swiss parliament prohibits sale of Swiss space company Beyond Gravit
