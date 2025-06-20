DCS Announces Issuance Of Promissory Notes

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced that it would not be pursuing its previously announced convertible debenture offering. The Company instead wishes to announce that it has issued to Arms Length investors (the "") interest bearing promissory notes (the "") in the principal amount of $250,000.

Pursuant to the Promissory Notes, the Company and the Lenders have agreed to a term of 24 months, at an annual interest rate of 19%. The Company may pre-pay the principal amount of the Promissory Note in whole, or in part, at any time or from time to time without premium or penalty.

The Lender will be issued a total of 50,000 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") in connection with the Loan, with each Warrant being exercisable at CDN $3.12 per common shares for a period of 2 years. The Loan and issuance of Warrants remain subject to regulatory acceptance.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

