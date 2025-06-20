DCS Announces Issuance Of Promissory Notes
Pursuant to the Promissory Notes, the Company and the Lenders have agreed to a term of 24 months, at an annual interest rate of 19%. The Company may pre-pay the principal amount of the Promissory Note in whole, or in part, at any time or from time to time without premium or penalty.
The Lender will be issued a total of 50,000 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") in connection with the Loan, with each Warrant being exercisable at CDN $3.12 per common shares for a period of 2 years. The Loan and issuance of Warrants remain subject to regulatory acceptance.
About DCS
DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts:
Bill Espley, Director
...
604-630-3072
Chris Bursey, CEO
...
858-525-2483
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.
