Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FIFA Club World Cup '25: Botafogo Beats PSG 1-0

FIFA Club World Cup '25: Botafogo Beats PSG 1-0


2025-06-20 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- Brazil's Botafogo defeated France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena in the United States on Friday in the group match of the FIFA Club World Cup.
It was the first loss for the French side in this world sports event while this win put Botafogo at the top of the table with two consecutive victories.
Igor Jesus of Botafogo scored the sole goal of the match in the 36th minute. The Brazilian team have thus snatched six points, while the French squad's count remained at only three.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is the 21st edition and the first of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament is being played in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025. It is held in a format with 32 teams. (end)
hms


MENAFN20062025000071011013ID1109699340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search