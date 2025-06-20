403
FIFA Club World Cup '25: Botafogo Beats PSG 1-0
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- Brazil's Botafogo defeated France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena in the United States on Friday in the group match of the FIFA Club World Cup.
It was the first loss for the French side in this world sports event while this win put Botafogo at the top of the table with two consecutive victories.
Igor Jesus of Botafogo scored the sole goal of the match in the 36th minute. The Brazilian team have thus snatched six points, while the French squad's count remained at only three.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is the 21st edition and the first of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament is being played in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025. It is held in a format with 32 teams. (end)
