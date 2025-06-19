403
Moscow, Kiev exchange additional POWs
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that a second group of Russian prisoners of war has been released from Ukrainian custody as part of a significant prisoner swap deal reached between Moscow and Kiev last week in Istanbul.
Along with the announcement, the ministry shared a video showing the freed soldiers wrapped in Russian flags and preparing to board buses. While the exact number of prisoners exchanged was not disclosed, the ministry confirmed that Ukrainian POWs were handed over to Kiev in return.
The released Russian servicemen are currently receiving psychological and medical care in Belarus before being transferred to Russian military hospitals for further treatment and rehabilitation.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the prisoner swap, calling it “the first stage” involving “seriously wounded” soldiers and described the exchange as “an important humanitarian act.”
During the second round of direct talks in Istanbul last Monday, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange specific groups of captives, including those seriously injured, ill, and individuals under 25 years old. The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify which categories of POWs were part of this latest exchange.
In a separate humanitarian move, Russia announced plans to return the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers. On Saturday, Moscow attempted to hand over 1,212 bodies, but Ukrainian officials did not appear at the designated exchange site. Kyiv stated the absence was due to a lack of agreement on the transfer date and accused Russia of politicizing humanitarian matters.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized Ukraine’s refusal to accept the bodies, claiming the Ukrainian leadership “does not need its people, either dead or alive.”
